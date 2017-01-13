New Music: Tru Life Ft. Axel Leon – Bang Bang 2k17

Tru Life links up with Axel Leon for his new single “Bang Bang 2K17”, which a remake of Capone-N-Noreaga‘s Queens classic. Produced by Trakformaz. ’s classic record.

