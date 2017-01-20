New Music: Tinie Tempah Ft. Tinashe – Text From Your Ex

UK’s Tinie Tempah will be releasing his new album Youth on January 27th. He links up with Tinashe for his new single “Text From Your Ex”. You can pre-order his new album staring midnight tonight on iTunes. Also check out episode 1 of a mini-series.



