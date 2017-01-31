New Music: Sevyn Streeter Ft. Ty Dolla Sign & Cam Wllace – Fallen

By Cyclone -
0
5

Sevyn Streeter is currently in the studio working on her upcoming album Girl Disrupted. She gets an assist from Ty Dolla Sign and Cam Wallace to shoot the visuals for their collab “Fallen”. Directed by Mike Ho. You can pick it up now on iTunes.

Next page

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY