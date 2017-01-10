New Music: Riff Raff – Steph Curry McFlurry

RiFF RAFF drops off the visuals for his McDonalds and Steph Curry inspired track “Steph Curry McFlurry”. His new album Aquaberry Aquarius hits stores on January 29th.

