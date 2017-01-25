New Music: Riff Raff Ft. Wiz Khalifa – Test Drive

As promised, RiFF RAFF delivers his new collab Wiz Khalifa titled “Test Drive”. Off of his upcoming album Aquaberry Aquarius, which you can pre-order now on iTunes with official release being January 30th.

