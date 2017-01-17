New Music: Riff Raff Ft. Lisa Comorelli – Hit Me Up

By Cyclone -
0
7


Riff Raff‘s new project Aquaberry Aquarius hits stores on January 30th. Here is his new single “Hit Me Up” featuring Lisa Cimorelli. You can pre-order Aquaberry Aquarius now on iTunes.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY