New Music: Rick Ross Ft. Ty Dolla Sign – I Think She Like Me

By Cyclone -
0
6


As promised, Rick Ross premieres his new single “I Think She Like Me” featuring Taylor Gang‘s Ty Dolla Sign. This is the lead single for his upcoming project Rather You Than Me, will be released later this year via Epic Records.

Next page

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY