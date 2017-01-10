New Music: PnB Rock Ft. Ty Dolla Sign – Hanging Up My Jersey

For his latest release, Philly’s PnB Rock gets an assist from Ty Dolla Sign for a record titled “Hanging Up My Jersey”. Off of his upcoming album GTTM: Goin Thru The Motions, which you can pre-order now on iTunes.

