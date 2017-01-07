New Music: PHAY FT. YOUNG DRO – HOLY MOLY

By Cyclone
0
6


Phay is gearing up to release his new album Mama on January 20th. He links up with Young Dro for a new record titled “Holy Moly”. Produced by Rascal. He had this to say about the new song:

“Young Dro is one of my favorite rappers of all time. I thought it might be far-fetched to get him on a record this early in my career. I randomly emailed his manager, sent over the record with my verse and hook, and received no response.” Three weeks later, I get this random ass phone call from Dro’s manager telling me to come up to their studio ASAP. I left my job so quick. Pulled up to the studio, met Dro’s manager, and I could hear Dro recording in the next room. Dro opens the door looking like Mr. T with a pool stick in his hand. I’m talking about 30 chains around his neck… this man is literally glowing. He daps me up, obviously not knowing who the hell I was. He finished the last bar as I walked into the studio. He tells the engineer to run back the first verse again (my verse). He says ‘that shit fye.’ And just like that, he disappeared.”

