New Music: Mozzy Ft. G-Eazy, YG & Lex Aura – Hold On Me

By Cyclone -
0
8


Mozzy links up with G-Eazy, YG, and Lex Aura for his new single “Hold On Me”. His new project Fake Famous drops January 26th. You can pre-order is now here.

Next page

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY