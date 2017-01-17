New Music: Migos Ft. Hoodrich Pablo – I Can

Migos new album Culture will be hitting stores on January 27th. They decode to call on Hoodrich Pablo for their new single “I Can”. Produced by DJ Spinz and Honorable C.N.O.T.E.. This won’t be featured on Culture, which you can pre-order now on iTunes.

