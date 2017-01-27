New Music: Major Lazer Ft. PARTYNEXTDOOR & Nicki Minaj – Run Up

Major Lazer links up with PARTYNEXTDOOR and Nicki Minaj for their new single “Run Up” and is available now iTunes. Their new album Music Is The Weapon is on the way.

