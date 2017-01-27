New Music: Lupe Fiasco Ft. Rick Ross & Big K.R.I.T. – Tranquillo

Lupe‘s new album DROGAS Light hits stores on February 10th. He decides to give fans his new single “Tranquillo” featuring Rick Ross and Big K.R.I.T. You can pre-order his upcoming album now on iTunes.

