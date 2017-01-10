New Music: Keyon Harrold Ft. Bilal & Big K.R.I.T. – Stay This Way

Trumpeter/Producer Keyon Harrold will be releasing his his debut album later this year. He decides to limk up with Bilal and Big K.R.I.T. for the first single titled “Stay This Way”.

