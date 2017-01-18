New Music: Fredo Santana Ft. Chief Keef – My Pistol Make Ya Famous

Fredo Santana links up with his cousin Chief Keef for his new single “My Pistol Make Ya Famous”. His new project is one the way and their joint project Blood Thicker Than Water is set to drop later this year..

