New Music: Chief Keef – Get Sleep



Chief Keef was feeling generous as he gives fans a new record titled “Get Sleep”. He is set to release three new mixtapes soon. One of which is ‘Thot Breaker‘, which drops Valentine’s Day. Catch him on the road on his ‘Two Zero One Seven‘ tour.

