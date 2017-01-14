New Music: Action Bronson Cooks Black Truffle Burgers On Late Night With Seth Meyers

Action Bronson hit up Late Night With Seth Meyers this week on his press run to promote his new cook book. While on the show, he teaches Seth hos to make black truffle burgers. Also check him out on his Vice tv show F*ck, That’s Delicious.

