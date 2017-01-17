Music Video: Young Thug – Wyclef Jean

YSL‘s Young Thug delivers another new visual from his new album No, My Name Is Jeffery. This one is for his record “Wyclef Jean“. Look for Thugga to reunite with Birdman for the Rich Gang 2 project.

