Music Video: Young Thug Ft. Quavo, Offset & Young Scooter – Guwop

By Cyclone -
0
5


Young Thug calls on 2/3s of Migos Quavo & Offset, and Young Scooter to shoot the visuals for their collab “Guwop”. Off of his album No, My Name Is Jeffery.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY