Music Video: Trey Songz & Fabolous Ft. MikeXAngel – Pick Up The Phone

Trey Songz and Fabolous follow up the release of their new mixtape Trappy New Years by linking up with MIKExANGEL to shoot an official video for their flip of Travis Scott’s “Pick Up The Phone”.

