Music Video: Quentin Miller Ft. CJ Francis IV – Grey Steel

Here’s a new video from Quentin Miller. This one is for his C4 produced joint “Grey Steel” featuring CJ Francis IV. Directed by Demi Hughes. Off of his Shredded Metal EP. His Gunmetal Grey project out now.

