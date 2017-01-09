Music Video: PROJECT PAT & BIG TRILL FT. FAT TREL & DRUMMA BOY – MACK SHYT

Project Pat and Big Trill give fans another new video from their joint mixtape Real Gz Make Gz. This one is for the record “Mack Shyt” featuring Fat Trel and Drumma Boy. Directed by HDTV.

