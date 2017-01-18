Music Video: Prodigy – The One And Only

By Cyclone -
0
6

Prodigy will be releasing a new solo album titled Hegelian Dialectic on January 20th. Here are the visuals for a new track titled “The One And Only”. Directed by Mark Shavers. Produced by Alchemist. This won’t be featured on his new album.

Next page

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY