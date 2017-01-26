Music Video: Papoose Ft. Fat Joe & Jaquae – Back On My Bullshit

By Cyclone
Papoose calls on his Fat Joe and Jaquae to shoot the official video for his single “Back On My Bullshit”. Directed by Eif Rivera. His new project Hoodie Season 3 is on the way.

