Music Video: LUPE FIASCO FT. JAKE TORREY – WILD CHILD

Lupe Fiasco just announced that his upcoming album ‘DROGAS Light‘ in February. Here is his new single “Wild Child” featuring Jake Torrey. You can pre-order ‘DROGAS Light‘ now on iTunes.
