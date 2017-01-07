Music Video: JAE MURPHY FT. THE GAME, ERIC BELLINGER & PROBLEM – YOU PLAYIN

Jae Murphy gets an assist from The Game, Eric Bellinger, and Problem for the official video to his single “You Playin (This Could Be Us)”. You can pick it up now on iTunes.

