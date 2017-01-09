Music Video: Fokis Ft. Deemi & Olu Dara – History (Thanks Obama)

With the end of Obama‘s presidency right around the corner, Loyalty Digital‘s Fokis premieres the visuals for his track “History (Thanks Obama)” featuring Deemi & Nas‘ father Olu Dara. The video is comprised of memorable moments from Barack Obama‘s presidency.

