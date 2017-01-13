Music Video: Fat Joe & Remy Ma Ft. Ty Dolla Sign – Money Showers

Fat Joe and Remy Ma call on Taylor Gang’s Ty Dolla Sign for the official video for their latest single “Money Showers”. Their upcoming album Plata O Plomo is set to hit stores on February 17th.

