Music Video: DJ Paul – Made Me Start (Dope Nicka)

DJ Paul continues to push his new project Yots (Year Of The Six) Pt. 1 with the official visual for his fan favorite “Made Me Start (Dope Nicka)”. Directed by GFXkid. You can pick you Yots (Year Of The Six) Pt. 1 & pt. 2 on iTunes now.

