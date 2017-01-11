DJ Paul continues to push his new project ‘Yots (Year Of The Six) Pt. 1‘ with the official visual for his fan favorite “Made Me Start (Dope Nicka)”. Directed by GFXkid. You can pick you ‘Yots (Year Of The Six) Pt. 1 & pt. 2‘ on iTunes now.
Music Video: DJ Paul – Made Me Start (Dope Nicka)
