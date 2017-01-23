Music Video: Curren$y, Corner Boy P & T.Y. – I Remember

Curren$y, Corner Boy P and T.Y. continue to push their joint project Jetlanta. They decided to give fans the visuals for their record “I Remember”. Directed by DexStr8Dope. Spitta will also be releasing a new project with Freddie Gibbs Fetti soon too. So stay tuned.

