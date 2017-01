Newcomer 24hrs continues his recent buzz with the official video for his record “You Know“. Produced by Apex Martin. He also some of his upcoming tour dates.



Thursday 1.19.17 – SF/Oakland: New Parish

Friday 1.20.17 – Los Angeles: The Roxy

Saturday 1.21.17 – Orange County: The Constellation Room

Thursday 1.26.17 – New York: SOB’s

Friday 1.27.17 – Toronto: The Mod

Saturday 1.28.17 – Atlanta: Vinyl

Thursday 2.2.17 – Chicago: Double Door

Saturday 2.4.17 – Vancouver: The Fortune Club