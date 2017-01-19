Music Video: 2 Chainz Ft. Gucci Mane & Quavo – Good Drank

By Cyclone -
2 Chainz calls on Gucci Mane and Quavo to shoot the official video for their collab “Good Drank” Off of 2 chainz project ‘Hibachi For Lunch,

