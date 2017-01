Fresh Spit alum, Scotty ATL gives fans his new mixtape ‘Smokin On My Own Strain‘. Featuring 12 new songs and guest appearances / production by Currensy, Bankroll Fresh, Doe B, Starlito, Kap G, Killa Kyleon, Drumma Boy, and more. Listen and download the full project below.

Download Here: Smokin On My Own Strain