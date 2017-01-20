Mixtape: Cardi B – Gangsta Bitch Music Vol. 2

Cardi B drops off the second installment of her mixtape series Gangsta Bitch Music. Featuring 10 new songs and guest appearances by Josh X, Casanova, DJ Hardwerk, Konshens, Hoodcelebrityy, and more.


