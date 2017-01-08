LIL WAYNE SAYS THE ‘CARTER V’ WON’T DROP UNTIL BIRDMAN PAYS WHAT HE OWES HIM



Birdman recently said Lil Wayne‘s long delayed new album ‘Carter V‘ will be released soon but Wayne contests that Stunna‘s full of it and the album won’t drop until he pays him what he owes him.

According to TMZ, sources have let it be known that Wayne has heard Birdman telling people that he’s trying to put their beef behind him but he thinks Baby is just trying to “look like the nice guy”. He says he hasn’t heard a word about settling the $51 million lawsuit that he has against Cash Money but he has possession of the ‘Carter V‘ master recordings and they aren’t budging until that’s settled. At his NYE performance, Wayne told fans, “If you see Stunna, tell him I said, ‘Fuck him!'”

But there is hope, sources at Cash Money are saying last week Birdman took a trip to the Universal Music Group offices to try and work out a payment to satisfy Wayne. Keep your fingers crossed.