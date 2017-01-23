Fresh Spit – EP Stream: Dyme-A-Duzin – Ghetto Olympics

Before he delivers his new album Crown Fried in a few months, Fresh Spit alum Dyme-A-Duzin drops off a new EP titled Ghetto Olympics. Featuring 5 new records.

