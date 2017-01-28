Audio: N.O.R.E. X DJ EFN Present: Drink Champs Episode 58 w/ Mike Epps

In this episode: Click here to play the full episode.

N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode the guys drink it up with comedy legend Mike Epps. The guys talk about Mike Epps beginnings, how he landed his role in the Friday films, the comedy industry, social media, drugs, and a lot more. This makes for a hilarious Drink Champs episode!

Catch on the last 2 episodes



Episode 57 w/ Young Dro Click here to play the full episode.

N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episodes the guys drink it up with Atlanta’s own Young Dro. The guys talk about the Atlanta scene, Love and hip hop tv show, T.I., and a lot more.

Epsiodes 56 w/ French Montana, T.I. and A$AP Rocky Click here to play the full episode.

N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode the guys drink it up in Los Angeles with French Montana, T.I. and A$AP Rocky. They cover everything from Donald Trump, Kanye for president, to how to maintain longevity in the industry and a lot more.