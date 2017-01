In this episode:

N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode the guys drink it up in Los Angeles with the legendary A Tribe Called Quest. Also joining the guys is Busta Rhymes, Consequence and DJ Scratch. The guys talk about their Queens, New York roots, their influences, working with the likes of Nas, Kanye West, J Dilla and remember the late Phife Dawg.