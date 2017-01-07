Audio: N.O.R.E. X DJ EFN Present: Drink Champs Episode 53 w/ T.K. Kirkland and Episode 54 w/ Naughty By Nature



In this episode:

Episode 53 w/ T.K. Kirkland Listen Here

N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode the guys drink it up with legendary comedian T.K. Kirkland. They talk touring with NWA, the comedy game, T.K.’s career and a lot more.

Episode 54 w/ Naughty By Nature Listen Here

N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode the guys sit with the legendary Naughty By Nature! Vin Rock,DJ Kay Gee and Treach talk about the early years of their career, their take on the current state of hip hop and the keys to longevity.