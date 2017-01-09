Ambitious Brown Da Client List Vol 1

Ambitious Brown releases promotional Ep to help shine a spotlight on the clients she is currently working with. Co-founder of Unscripted Promo Now based in Houston Texas, Ambitious alongside her business partner entertainment mogul Peter ͞K’ottic͟ Trotter, are set to shake things up in the entertainment world. With over 30 plus years of experience in the music industry the duo has created a platform for unsigned independent artist’s to excel and be recognized in the music industry. For more information, contact Ambitious Brown.

