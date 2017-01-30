Album Stream: Riff Raff – Aquaberry Aquaris

RiFF RAFF delivers his highly anticipated new album Aquaberry Aquarius. Featuring nine new songs and guest appearances by Wiz Khalifa, Choo Jackson, Fat Nick, Germ, Bones, Lisa Cimorelli, and more. You can stream it in its entirety and pick it up now on iTunes.


