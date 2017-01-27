Album Stream: Migos – Culture

Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff give fans their highly anticipated new album ‘Culture‘. Featuring 13 new songs and guest appearances by DJ Khaled, Lil Uzi Vert, Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, Travis Scott, and more. You can stream it in its entirety below and pick it up on iTunes.
