Audio: TaxStone – Tax Season: The Year Of The Draco

In this episode:

We kick off 2017 with some real jewels from a jeweler because if you fail to plan, you plan to fail beloved. We share our thoughts on our year and give a prediction for what 2017 has in store for us. We are also joined by the educated sister @DJMissMilan and the beautiful and recently single @Barolinne so as always press play and enjoy.

