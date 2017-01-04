Video: Soulja Boy Gets Phone Stolen While On Instagram Live

Soulja Boy and Chris Brown’s back and forth beef made for a very hilarious moment yesterday evening as Soulja Boy hit the streets to prove that he was really from the hood while on IG live. During the video, Soulja was doing his Soulja Boy thing when he tried to put his arm around one of the people in the crowd that formed near him. They didn’t reciprocate and pushed him away, which resulted in Soulja dropping his phone and getting it snatched up by someone in the crowd. Soulja Boy challenge accepted. Watch the clip below.

Chris Brown responded to the IG Live phone snatching.

Turns out, the guy from the video that mushed Soulja Boy is the same one from the video that Chris Brown posted with the Smiley Face on his shirt.

Chris Brown responds again saying that he still wants to fight Soulja Boy.

Soulja Boy responds to Chris Brown and the phone snatching incident showing new footage that he purposely dropped the phone.