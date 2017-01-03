New Music: Jefe – One



Shy Glizzy just announced that he’s changed his name to Jefe. Here is the first release under the new moniker titled “One”. Produced by Zaytoven. His EP ‘The World Is Yours‘ drops January 6th. He has this to say about his new name.

I’m just rebranding myself. Reinventing on a whole higher level. I earned the title Jefe. It comes with maturity, more responsibility, and putting more people in the position of being a boss in every aspect. With a name like that, you don’t have a choice. From the get go I’ve been putting on for the city. That’s already been established. As Jefe, Shy Glizzy, or whatever name I’m going by — as a person, I represent for D.C. in every way possible.

