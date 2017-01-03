Coachella 2017 Lineup Revealed



The 2017 Coachella Music And Arts Festival will take place on April 14th-16th and April 21st-23rd in Indio, California. Today they announced this year’s headliners and supporting artist. This years headliners will be Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, and Radiohead. Other notable performers will be Gucci Mane, Future, Travis Scott, DJ Khaled, Mac Miller, ScHoolboy Q, Tory Lanez, Lil Uzi Vert, Denzel Curry, Kehlani, Kaytranada, GoldLink, DJ Snake, Sampha, Majid Jordan, and more. You can see the full list of performers below. Tickets go on sale January 4th starting at 11:00AM PST