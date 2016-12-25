Music Video: DVSN – With Me / Do It Well

OVO Sound group DVSN gives fans a new double video for “With Me” and “Do It Well”. Directed by Jon Riera and LeSean Harris. You can pick up their new album on iTunes now.
