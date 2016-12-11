Mixtape: Murda Beatz – Keep God First

Popular Canadian producer Murda Beatz premiered his new mixtape Keep God First last night on OVO Sound Radio. Featuring 14 new tracks from Migos, Playboi Carti, 2 Chainz, Ty Dolla Sign, 24 Hours, and more. Stream the full mixtape below.

