Audio: N.O.R.E. x DJ EFN Present: Drink Champs Podcast Episode 52 “Drunk Xmas Special” w/ Lil’ Scrappy & friends

N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episodes the guys celebrate the holidays at Akinyele’s new South Beach V-Live Club with special guests Lil’ Scrappy, Prince Markie Dee (of the Fat Boys), Young Lito, and more. The guys talk Love & Hip Hop, Atlanta, G-unit, and even sing drunk Christmas carols while smoking alcohol.

