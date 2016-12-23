New Music: Philthy Rich Ft. G-Eazy & Iamsu! – Make A Living (Remix)

By Cyclone -
0
12

Philthy Rich returns with the official remix to his record “Make A Living” as he calls on G-Eazy and Iamsu! for new verses. Produced by AKA Frank and Hi Def.

